All-White Basketball League Owner Defends Plan

Via the Huffington Post

The All-American Basketball Alliance announced earlier this week its plan to launch a whites-only basketball league. The shocking news led at least one mayor of a prospective AABA city to say he would not support the league coming to his town.

Tony McNary of WGCL, CBS’s Atlanta affiliate, sat down with league commissioner Don “Moose” Lewis to discuss his plans for the league. When asked if the league is racist, Lewis flatly responded, “No,” adding, “It’s not gonna be the street-type ball mentality. It’s going to be different.”

Charles Barkley disagrees.

Read more.

