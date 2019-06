Via WRAL.com

North Carolina’s unemployment rate jumped to a record high of 11.2 percent in December, with employment dropping by more than 31,000, the state Employment Security Commission reported Friday.

The rate surpassed the previous high of 11.1 percent, which was set last May, and ended a string of five consecutive months where unemployment had either improved slightly or stabilized.

