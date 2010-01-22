CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
Tickets On Sale For Women’s Empowerment Expo

Tickets will go on sale Monday for Women’s Empowerment 2010, a high-energy exposition targeting African-American women of all ages.

On March 20 women will be entertained and educated with performances by national recording artists, vendor displays, seminars, a fashion show, and celebrity autograph sessions. This year’s event will feature a motivational speech by athlete Laila Ali, a Vendor Pavilion that boasts over nearly 100 vendors, a Literary Lounge featuring national authors, a Wedding Pavilion and a Men’s Lounge.

Created in March 1994, in honor of Women’s History Month, Women’s Empowerment was designed to enhance the lives of African-American women by addressing issues that specifically impact their health, relationship and overall lifestyle.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at the RBC Center.

Tickets will be on sale as of Monday at the RBC Center Box Office. Ticket prices range from $35-$55.

