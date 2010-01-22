Fortune ranks SAS best company to work for

Fortune Magazine says Triangle based business analytics company SAS is the best place to work in the country.

Fortune has ranked SAS in its top ten for years, but this is the first time it’s grabbed the number one spot in the magazine’s annual list.

Editors say SAS’s emphasis on health care, child care and work-life balance are important, but a main criteria they looked at this year is how companies are helping employees weather the recession.

“All 100 companies on our list are currently hiring, many of them aggressively, leading to more than 96,000 open job positions expected in the next year,” said FORTUNE Deputy Managing Editor Hank Gilman.

SAS is well known for pampering its workers – with free health care, subsidized child care, a free 66,000-square-foot recreation and fitness center, and programs that promote employee wellness.

Managers say that investment pays off with extremely low employee turnover that in turn reduces training costs.

“In a tough economy, SAS did not waiver from our commitment to our employees and the innovative culture that keeps them challenged and provides work-life balance,” said Jenn Mann, Vice President of Human Resources at SAS. “SAS’ continued success proves our core belief: Happy, healthy employees are more productive.”

