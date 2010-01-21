CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Senegal Offers Land To Haitians

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via NewsOne.com

Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade is offering free land to displaced Haitians who want to “return to their origins” in Africa:

He stressed that Wade had insisted that if a region is handed over it should be in a fertile area – not in the country’s parched deserts.

The president is offering voluntary repatriation to any Haitian that wants to return to their origin,” said Wade’s spokesman Mamadou Bemba Ndiaye late Saturday following the president’s announcement.

“Senegal is ready to offer them parcels of land – even an entire region. It all depends on how many Haitians come. If it’s just a few individuals, then we will likely offer them housing or small pieces of land. If they come en masse we are ready to give them a region,” he said.

The offer may be unusual, but it’s not out of character of the octogenarian Wade, who is known for his pan-African sentiments and lofty visions.

 

Africa , Haiti , land , senegal

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close