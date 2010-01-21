Senegal Offers Land To Haitians

Via NewsOne.com

Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade is offering free land to displaced Haitians who want to “return to their origins” in Africa:

He stressed that Wade had insisted that if a region is handed over it should be in a fertile area – not in the country’s parched deserts.

The president is offering voluntary repatriation to any Haitian that wants to return to their origin,” said Wade’s spokesman Mamadou Bemba Ndiaye late Saturday following the president’s announcement.

“Senegal is ready to offer them parcels of land – even an entire region. It all depends on how many Haitians come. If it’s just a few individuals, then we will likely offer them housing or small pieces of land. If they come en masse we are ready to give them a region,” he said.

The offer may be unusual, but it’s not out of character of the octogenarian Wade, who is known for his pan-African sentiments and lofty visions.

