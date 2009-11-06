Wake to Provide H1N1 Vaccinations at Five Clinics

Wake County has received 9,900 doses of the H1N1 vaccine and will open five H1N1 vaccination clinics to people in priority groups on Monday, November 9, 2009. The clinics in Raleigh, Fuquay-Varina, Wake Forest and Zebulon will open at 9 a.m. The new clinic in Cary will open at 10 a.m. All clinics will close when vaccine is no longer available. The Wake County clinics will offer both forms of the H1N1 vaccine, nasal mist and injectable.

“We have distributed 6,900 doses of H1N1 vaccine at Wake County clinics since early October, and run out of vaccine quickly due to high demand in our community,” said Wake County Community Health Director Sue Lynn Ledford. “We strongly encourage people in priority groups to look to their private care providers and pharmacies to receive this vaccine. Over 47,600 doses have been distributed primarily to pediatricians, obstetricians and chain pharmacies in our community.”

The groups recommended to receive the H1N1 vaccine include:

· Pregnant Women

· Household contacts and caregivers for children younger than 6 months

· Healthcare and emergency medical services personnel

· Children ages 6 months to 24 years

· Persons ages 25 to 64 with underlying health issues

Raleigh

Public Health Center – G35

10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh

Opens at 9 a.m.

Fuquay-Varina

Southern Regional Center

130 N. Judd Parkway, Fuquay-Varina

Opens at 9 a.m.

Wake Forest

Northern Regional Center

350 East Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Opens at 9 a.m.

Zebulon

Eastern Regional Center

1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Opens at 9 a.m.

Cary

Colonial Baptist Church

6051 Tryon Road, Cary

*Opens at 10 a.m.*

For more information about H1N1 flu and seasonal flu, visit http://www.wakegov.com/flu.

