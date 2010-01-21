Edwards admits paternity

John Edwards admitted this morning to being the father of Frances Quinn Hunter, the two-year-old daughter of his former mistress Rielle Hunter.

The admission comes after more than two years of rumors and tabloid hounding and an investigation into campaign money federal authorities suspect circulated around Edward’s mistress. Edwards, former North Carolina senator and failed presidential candidate, has repeatedly denied being Quinn’s father since August 2008.

“It was wrong for me ever to deny she was my daughter, and hopefully one day, when she understands, she will forgive me,” Edwards said in a statement. That statement was released to NBC’s Today show and The News & Observer.

Edwards said he has spent time with Quinn in the last year. He says he has, and will continue to, financially support her.

“I will do everything in my power to provide her with the love and support she deserves,” his statement continued. “I have been able to spend time with her during the past year and trust that future efforts to show her the love and affection she deserves can be done privately and in peace.”

Edwards’ relationship with Hunter has reverberated since 2006, when their affair hatched on Edwards’ campaign as he worked to secure the Democratic nomination for president.

A federal grand jury is investigating whether Edwards misused campaign money to force Hunter to be quiet about their affair. He is still under investigation.

This morning, Edwards apologized for his dishonestly about Quinn, saying: “To all those I have disappointed and hurt, these words will never be enough, but I am truly sorry.”

Andrew Young, a long-time aide to Edwards, had said he was Quinn’s father. In a book soon to be published, Young denies having any sexual relationship with Hunter and fingers Edwards as the father.

Young is expected to appear on ABC’s 20/20 later this month to discuss his book, “The Politician.”

