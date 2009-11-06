Chris Brown: ‘What was I thinking?’

Chris Brown had a change of heart and is now talking about what happened the night he physically assaulted his girlfriend Rihanna, according to an MTV news release issued Thursday.

Brown told CNN’s Larry King two months ago that he would not discuss “what actually happened on that night, just out of respect for Rihanna and myself.”

But MTV has taped what the network bills as “the most revealing and candid interview yet” with Brown, in which “nothing is off limits.”

“Young people, we do before we think,” Brown told MTV, according to the release.

The show airs at 6 p.m. ET Friday, just hours before ABC’s news magazine “20/20” broadcasts the third and final segment of its interview with Rihanna.

Brown, who pleaded guilty in June to attacking Rihanna in February, was sentenced in August to five years of probation and six months of community labor. CONTINUE

