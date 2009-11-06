CLOSE
Local
Home

Chris Brown: ‘What was I thinking?’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Chris Brown had a change of heart and is now talking about what happened the night he physically assaulted his girlfriend Rihanna, according to an MTV news release issued Thursday.

Brown told CNN’s Larry King two months ago that he would not discuss “what actually happened on that night, just out of respect for Rihanna and myself.”

But MTV has taped what the network bills as “the most revealing and candid interview yet” with Brown, in which “nothing is off limits.”

“Young people, we do before we think,” Brown told MTV, according to the release.

The show airs at 6 p.m. ET Friday, just hours before ABC’s news magazine “20/20” broadcasts the third and final segment of its interview with Rihanna.

Brown, who pleaded guilty in June to attacking Rihanna in February, was sentenced in August to five years of probation and six months of community labor.  CONTINUE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 8 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 8 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 9 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 9 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close