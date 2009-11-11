Feed-A-1000 Food Drive 2009

Join Radio One and Foxy this Thursday from 3pm to 6pm at Larry’s Supermarket 2041 Milburnie Road, Raleigh, NC for our Feed a 1,000 Food Drive. Please drop off non-perishable food items and help us feed a 1,000 families this holiday season. Thanks in advance from Foxy, Radio One and Interfaith Food Shuttle.

HEY, IF YOUR CHURCH, CIVIC GROUP, FRATERNITY, SORORITY, MOTORCYCLE CLUB, OR BUSINESS WOULD LIKE TO FEED A 1,000 FAMILIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON CALL (919)863-4849 AND HELP US FEED A 1,000 FAMILIES IN OUR COMMUNITY!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: