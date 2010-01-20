Triangle home sales jump 43 percent in December

Via WRAL.com:

Sales of new and existing homes in the Triangle jumped 43 percent in December over a year ago, but the average price on each sale continues to be depressed, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Association of Realtors.

Last month, 1,554 homes were sold in the Triangle, compared with 1,089 in December 2008. The average sale price dropped from $236,888 to $222,590 during that period.

