CLOSE
Local
Home

Triangle home sales jump 43 percent in December

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via WRAL.com:

Sales of new and existing homes in the Triangle jumped 43 percent in December over a year ago, but the average price on each sale continues to be depressed, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Association of Realtors.

Last month, 1,554 homes were sold in the Triangle, compared with 1,089 in December 2008. The average sale price dropped from $236,888 to $222,590 during that period.

Sales of new and existing homes in the Triangle jumped 43 percent in December over a year ago, but the average price on each sale continues to be depressed, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Association of Realtors.

Last month, 1,554 homes were sold in the Triangle, compared with 1,089 in December 2008. The average sale price dropped from $236,888 to $222,590 during that period.

Click here to read more.

home sales , triangle

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close