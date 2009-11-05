“This Is It” Sountrack Is Climbing The Charts

CLOSE
Michael Jackson’s “This Is It” album enters the Billboard 200 albums chart with an impressive 373,000 copies sold, the fifth-best sales week for an album in the U.S. this year, according to Nielsen SoundScan. The companion album to the musical documentary film of the same name is Jackson’s sixth No. 1 on the tally and it arrives with his best sales frame for an album since 1995’s “HIStory” started atop the Billboard 200 with 391,000 copies.

