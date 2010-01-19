CLOSE
FINANCIAL AID WORKSHOPS AT WAKE COUNTY LIBRARIES

Wake County Libraries and the College Foundation of North Carolina will host a series of workshops to help high school students and parents understand the basics of financial aid beginning today, Tuesday, January 19, through Tuesday, February 16, 2010.

Topics will include financial aid basics, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), college costs, the application process, eligibility determination, financial aid programs and tax credits.

This free program series will be presented at the following locations and times. Participants are asked to call and sign up for programs.

North Regional Library
Tuesday, January 19, 6:30 p.m.
7009 Harps Mill Road, Raleigh
870-4000

East Regional Library
Thursday, January 21, 6:30 p.m.
946 Steeple Square Court, Knightdale
217-5300

Eva Perry Regional Library
Monday, January 25, 6:30 p.m.
2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex
387-2100

Cameron Village Regional Library
Wednesday, February 10, 6:30 p.m.
1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh.
856-6710

West Regional Library
Tuesday, February 16, 6:30 p.m.
4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary
463-8500

