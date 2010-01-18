CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Spike Sets Eyes On Follow-Up To “Levees”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: HipHopWired.com

Spike Lee is set to direct the second installment of his documentary cataloging the effects of Hurricane Katrina.

The director’s first production on the tragedy, “When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts”, received three Emmys including exceptional merit in nonfiction filmmaking and outstanding directing for nonfiction programming.

Now the follow-up to the program will focus on revisiting some of the people who appeared in the original “Levees” to track their progress.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close