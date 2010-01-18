Spike Sets Eyes On Follow-Up To “Levees”

Via: HipHopWired.com

Spike Lee is set to direct the second installment of his documentary cataloging the effects of Hurricane Katrina.

The director’s first production on the tragedy, “When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts”, received three Emmys including exceptional merit in nonfiction filmmaking and outstanding directing for nonfiction programming.

Now the follow-up to the program will focus on revisiting some of the people who appeared in the original “Levees” to track their progress.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: