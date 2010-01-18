CLOSE
Mo’Nique Wins Supporting-Actress Golden Globe

*Mo’Nique won the supporting-actress Golden Globe Sunday for her role as a loathsome, abusive welfare mother in the Harlem drama “Precious.”

The prize marks a dramatic turning point for Mo’Nique, who was mainly known for lowbrow comedy but startled audiences with her ferocious performance in “Precious: Based on the Novel `Push’ By Sapphire.”

The Globe win could boost Mo’Nique’s prospects at the Academy Awards, whose nominations come out Feb. 2.

“First let me say, thank you, God, for this amazing ride that you’re allowing me to go on,” the tearful Mo’Nique told the crowd.

She went on with gushing praise for “Precious” director Lee Daniels and newcomer Gabourey Sidibe, a best dramatic actress nominee at the Globes with her first film role, playing Mo’Nique’s abused, illiterate daughter.

Lee Daniels, the world gets a chance to see how brilliant you are. You are a brilliant, fearless, amazing director who would not waver, and thank you for trusting me,” Mo’Nique said. “To Gabby, sister, I am in awe of you. Thank you for letting me play with you.”

The Globes were a mix of far-out fantasy and ripped-from-the-headlines reality at the Golden Globes, Hollywood’s first major film honors that will help sort out the Oscar picture.

via:eurweb.com

