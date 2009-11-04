CLOSE
Entertainment News
Are Wedding Bells In The Future For Janet?

Janet Jackson isn’t just back together with Jermaine Dupri sources say she’s planning their wedding.

According to the New York Daily News:

“[They] never fell out of love,” a pal says of the couple, who had called it quits last summer. “Now they’re hoping to get married early next year, and they’re rushing it because after Michael’s death, the family needs something to smile about.”

The couple split in September, but were spotted together when they attended the presentation of Vicini Spring/Summer Collection in Milan, followed up by Donatella Versace’s afterparty.

Janet to release #1’s album

