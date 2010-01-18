3 Former Duke Players Dismissed After Shooting

Via: WRAL.com

Three former Duke University football players have been charged with felonious possession and discharge of a weapon following an early-morning incident yesterday on campus. John Drew, Kyle Griswould and Brandon Putnam. No one was injured, and the weapon has been recovered by Duke University Police. Those students have been dismissed from the team and will not be permitted to return to campus pending the resolution of the charges.

