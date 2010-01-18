CLOSE
14-Year-Old Recovers After Shooting In Rocky Mount

Via: WRAL.com

Authorities say that a 14-year-old is shot in Rocky Mount yesterday. The shooting happened on Glendale Avenue in Rocky Mount around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say the 14-year-old and another teen say two men got out of a car and fired shots at them. That 14-year-old was struck twice and taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Police haven’t made any arrest in the case. Those names have not been released.

