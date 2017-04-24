W.E. Content
WE 2017: K. Michelle Performs Live! [VIDEO]

Jennifer Hall
Just in case you didn’t get the memo: K. Michelle can SANG! Not sing, but SANG!

In a time where talent seems to be more about what you look like, than what you can actually do, it is refreshing to hear an artist with true gifts.

Women's Empowerment 2017 - K. Michelle

Source: courtesy of Glenn Parsons

K. Michelle took the Women’s Empowerment 2017 stage by storm belting out hits like “Rich,” “Can’t Raise a Man,” and “Maybe I Should Call.”


She led an exuberant audience on a journey of love, disappointment, and hope.

So, what’s your favorite K. Michelle song? Take our poll and let us know!

