Kim Zolciak’s Officially Coming Back To ‘RHOA’ And Folks Are Not Here For It

The wig-loving reality star recently signed a contract for a limited role on the show's tenth season.

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty


For reasons we just do not understand, Kim Zolciak-Biermann is officially returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the Bravo reality show wanted her back as a full-time cast member for their 10th season, but obligations to her other show, “Don’t Be Tardy,” only allowed her to sign for a part-time gig.

On the April 24th episode of The Real, the avid wig wearer opened up about how she feels about her other cast mates and why she thinks the show’s producers asked her back.

“I just really call people like they are, I think. You know? I see right through you. I’m very psychic, very intuitive, so I do feel that too. And I just say it like it is… None of them have really gone in five years, except for Kandi. She had a baby, got married. But I feel like when I left five years ago, they’re all kind of still in the same place,” Zolciak-Biermann told the co-hosts

She added, “I’ve had a few babies since then. We’re on season 6 of Don’t Be Tardy. What you doing? You know?”

Girl bye: We didn’t know having babies was an accomplishment or a sign of progress in life.

Other folks are not having this nonsense either—someone even started a Change.org petition against her. They wrote:

“Kim Zolciak left Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) at the beginning of Season 5. She allegedly refused to film with the cast. She also allegedly made racist comments (e.g. using the N word, said Kandi Burruss lives in the ghetto, disparaging comments about dark skin, etc.) about her cast mates and intimated that she was better than the show.

Allegedly her financial condition has changed and she now needs to supplement her income and she is trying to come back on the show. After her departure from RHOA, the ratings soared and the show became the highest rated show on the BRAVO network.”

https://twitter.com/bowing_out/status/855814944192946176

SOURCE: TMZ; The Real; Change.Org

